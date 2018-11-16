South Surrey church members ‘praying for accused mother… for the whole process’

Lisa Batstone’s second-degree murder trial continues this week in B.C. Supreme Court

A handful of members of White Rock Baptist Church spent the day in B.C. Supreme Court Friday, in a show of support for a South Surrey mother who is charged with second-degree murder in the 2014 death of her young daughter.

“We’re here to support her,” retired pastor Fay Puddicombe told Peace Arch News, referring to Lisa Batstone. “I think it’s important people know (that).”

Batstone is charged in connection with eight-year-old Teagan’s death. The youngster, who had been a student at Rosemary Heights Elementary, was found deceased in the back of a car on Dec. 10, 2014, and her mother was arrested at the scene.

READ MORE: Child’s body found in car trunk in South Surrey, woman arrested

The pair had been members of the church for at least six years prior to the tragedy, the court heard Friday.

Puddicombe and David North, the chair of the church’s deacon board, said they and others from the church have been in the gallery for the majority of this week’s proceedings, which began Tuesday.

The support, North noted, is not about the trial’s “outcome” nor is it just for the accused – but for all affected.

“The whole thing is tragic,” he told PAN.

A group prayer held every morning before court is “for the whole process,” Puddicombe said.

“For Lisa, for the judge, the lawyers… we’re lifting up the whole process in prayer.”

Puddicombe noted the church’s commitment to continue to care for Batstone was vocalized by senior pastor Ellis André four years ago, following Teagan Batstone’s celebration of life. At that time, André told PAN that the church would continue to care for Batstone, describing her as “part of our church family.”

“(André) said we would be here for her, and we are,” Puddicombe said.

Friday, the court heard evidence including that Batstone had expressed feeling “abandoned” by her church family in the months leading up to Teagan’s death, in emails and texts sent to family pastor David Haugan and others.

The trial is scheduled through Dec. 7, however Crown counsel Christopher McPherson told PAN Friday that he expects the Crown’s case to wrap up in the first week of December.

More to come…

