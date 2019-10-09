Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying this man. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey break-and-enter suspect sought

Police want to identify man seen on CCTV footage

Surrey RCMP are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged break-and-enter in South Surrey.

Police received a report of thefts from two vehicles and a subsequent break-and-enter into a garage in the 16300-block of 12 Avenue last Saturday (Oct. 5).

According to police, CCTV footage shows a man entering the two vehicles, and then the garage. The individual accessed the garage with a garage-door opener, which had been found in one of the vehicles, a news release adds.

Several items were reported stolen, including computer equipment.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 18 to 23 years old, five-feet-eight inches tall and 140lbs, with short dark hair, a pointy nose and possibly a black eye on his left side.

“While we are seeking the identity of this suspect, we also want to remind residents to not keep garage door openers in their vehicles as they are essentially keys to your home,” Const. Richard Wright said in the release.

“Ensuring that your garage door openers stay with you is one way to keep your home and family safe.”

Anyone who can help identify the individual in the CCTV footage, or with information that could help investigators solve the crime, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

