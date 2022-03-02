The '3rd Lower Mainland Freedom Convoy' arrived in South Surrey Feb. 12. Police say a total of 18 people were arrested over three weeks of protests last month. (Lauren Collins photo)

South Surrey border-area checkpoints removed, 18 arrested in all

Surrey RCMP advise resources ‘will be deployed as required’

All roads surrounding the Pacific Border Crossing are open and accessible to all members of the public, Surrey RCMP have advised.

In a news release issued Tuesday (March 1), police said all checkpoints that were set up in the area in response to anti-vaccine mandate protests were removed as of Feb. 27.

READ MORE: Police close Lower Mainland border crossing due to pro-convoy protest

However, police remain “actively engaged with business owners in the area who have been impacted by the protests.”

Police made 18 arrests over the course of the three weeks of protests, the release continues. As well, “there are also multiple on-going investigations into unlawful activity that occurred.”

Police will continue to maintain some presence in the area, and “will deploy resources as required,” it adds.

“We understand that this has been a challenging few weeks, particularly for local businesses and residents, who have felt the impacts of traffic disruptions in their neighborhood,” says Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

“We want to thank members of the community for being patient and supportive of police efforts to maintain everyone’s safety and access to the border crossing.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

protestRCMPSurrey

Comments are closed

Previous story
Liberals plan ‘proactive’ gun legislation soon
Next story
B.C. missionary in Ukraine shifts focus to helping those impacted by war

Just Posted

Kwantlen First Nation artist Brandon Gabriel cuts the ribbon in front of his new mural at Don Christian Elementary Feb. 28. The mural depicts an eagle, a hummingbird and a wolf, symbolising respect, resiliency and responsibility. (Image via surreyschools.ca)
New mural unveiled at Don Christian Elementary School

Participants in the Coldest Night of the Year event walk through Cloverdale Feb. 26 in support of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale’s Coldest Night event raises more than $230K

Rock band Trigger Mafia will be featured during the Hell or High Water benefit concert and day-long telethon on Sunday, March 13. Later, the band will be playing their first live show at Vancouver’s Roxy Cabaret, on April 1. (File photo)
‘Hell or High Water’ concert and telethon to involve Surrey-area musicians and studio March 13

A file photo of a rapid test ket is shown here. (PHOTO BY FRANK GUNN/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Surrey students begin receiving rapid COVID tests