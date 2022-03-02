South Surrey border-area checkpoints removed, 18 arrested in all

All roads surrounding the Pacific Border Crossing are open and accessible to all members of the public, Surrey RCMP have advised.

In a news release issued Tuesday (March 1), police said all checkpoints that were set up in the area in response to anti-vaccine mandate protests were removed as of Feb. 27.

READ MORE: Police close Lower Mainland border crossing due to pro-convoy protest

However, police remain “actively engaged with business owners in the area who have been impacted by the protests.”

Police made 18 arrests over the course of the three weeks of protests, the release continues. As well, “there are also multiple on-going investigations into unlawful activity that occurred.”

Police will continue to maintain some presence in the area, and “will deploy resources as required,” it adds.

“We understand that this has been a challenging few weeks, particularly for local businesses and residents, who have felt the impacts of traffic disruptions in their neighborhood,” says Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

“We want to thank members of the community for being patient and supportive of police efforts to maintain everyone’s safety and access to the border crossing.”

