(BC Wildfire Services)

(BC Wildfire Services)

South Okanagan wildfire shows no growth, but hundreds remain under evacuation orders

The fire continues to sit at 2,790 hectares

The Keremeos Creek wildfire has shown no growth over the last day, according to B.C. Wildfire Services.

As of Wednesday morning (Aug. 3), the blaze is still an estimated 2,790 hectares. The fire moved down towards the south end of Yellow Lake.

Smoke made it hard for crews to create the perimeter, but once it cleared they were able to make a more accurate outline.

Throughout the night, crews monitored the fire along Highway 3A. It was closed Tuesday, but crews were able to establish a control line and it has sincereopened.

Over the next 24 hours, planned ignitions will occur on the east flank. In preparation for the ignitions, crews are establishing control lines from Highway 3A to the top of Sheep Creek Road and the northside of the highway, southwards to Green Mountain Road. Crews are also preparing Cedar Creek Road for potential burn operations.

The evacuation orders and alerts remain the same: 324 properties are on evacuation order in both Electoral Area I and G, and another 438 are under evacuation alert. For more info, go to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen website.

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation and is currently one of five ‘fires of note’ in B.C.

There are currently 91 active wildfires in the province, with 41 of them starting within the last two days. In total, there have been 527 wildfires this year.

READ MORE: Charges laid in connection with body found in Okanagan Lake

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresbcwildfireKeremeosOkanaganPenticton

Previous story
Campfire ban ordered for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland
Next story
B.C. evacuees can now get emergency funding through e-transfers from the province

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP on patrol. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey crime up 3% in first half 2022 compared to same period last year

Torch relay participants ahead of the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara. (Photo: facebook.com/2022CanadaGames)
60 Surrey-area athletes, coaches at 2022 Canada Summer Games, with more from White Rock, Delta

Police seized these two airsoft pistols on Monday (Aug. 1) in Abbotsford after reports came in about two men firing guns in the parking lot of Cabela’s. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
Surrey man charged after reports of guns being fired outside Abbotsford store

Cassidy Hergott (left, as Doris) and Natalie Peters (Enid) in Peninsula Productions' version of Agatha Christie’s "The Stranger," to be staged at the company’s studio in Centennial Park from Aug. 18-28. (Contributed photo: Kat Siemens)
‘Stranger’ things: Rarely-staged Agatha Christie story to play theatre in White Rock park

Pop-up banner image