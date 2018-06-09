Sources raising money for literacy

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program participant Noah reads one of the books sent to his family. (Contributed photo)

It’s a win-win situation for Sources Community Resource Centre.

Sources is participating in the Great Canadian Giving Challenge. For every dollar donated to the organization, Sources will earn a chance to win $10,000.

The challenge, which started June 1, runs until the end of the month. The grand prize draw is to take place on Canada Day.

Whether or not Sources wins, the organization has set a fundraising target of $5,000 for its Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

The book-gifting program mails free books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income.

Currently, there are 251 children enrolled in the program and another 100 on a waiting list.

“We have a waiting list because we do not have sustainable funding. As our communities grow, the demand for our program grows as well. We are looking to increase our financial capacity to bring the joy of reading to more children,” said Carrie Belanger, Sources manager of volunteer resources said in a release. “With $5,000, we could provide 55 children (aged 0-4) with a free book each month for two years.”

The cost per book is $3.55, which includes shipping.

The minimum donation to the Great Canadian Giving Challenge is $3.

Donations to the challenge can be made at either www.givingchallenge.ca or www.canadahelps.org.