Sources, Public Health Association receive food-security grants

A pair of community organizations have received a funding boost from the provincial government that will help ensure Surrey and White Rock residents will soon “have greater access to more nutritious food.”

The food-security grants – $58,000 each – were awarded to Sources Community Resources and the Public Health Association of British Columbia. The funding, according to a news release from the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, is part of $800,000 being distributed across the province through the Victoria Foundation’s Food Security Provincial Initiatives Fund.

According to the release, the funding for Sources will support Surrey and White Rock residents and their regional food hub by building training and capacity in warehouse management skills.

“These funds will enhance the economic viability and equitable access to good healthy food in Surrey and White Rock,” said Denise Darrell, executive director of community services for Sources.

“The funding also provides employment and training for eight people who will develop the skills to ladder into other employment opportunities in the food sector.”

MLA Harry Bains (Surrey-Newton) added that he was “pleased” with the funding announcements, noting that it “means people in the local community and across the province will benefit from food security education and training opportunities.”

“Empowering people with the knowledge and tools they need to increase access to healthy food is key to helping families and children,” he continued.



