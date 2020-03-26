Jaye Murray, manager of Sources’ South Surrey Food Bank. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Sources Food Bank issues plea for donations amid COVID-19 crisis

Pick-up process adapted to maintain two-metre separation

As many Semiahmoo Peninsula residents find themselves out of work – and conserving their resources – due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sources Food Bank has issued a plea for donations of both food and cash.

Jaye Murray, manager of Sources food bank in White Rock/South Surrey, said that while it’s unclear at this point how sharply demand for service will rise in the coming weeks, donations to grocery-store bins have already dropped noticeably.

On Monday, Sources issued a request on its Facebook page for donations of rice, oats, canned meat and tuna – as well as other shelf-stable proteins – along with fresh and canned fruits and vegetables, powdered milk, sandwich-sized Ziploc bags and size 5 and 6 diapers.

Speaking with Peace Arch News Thursday morning, Murray said the food bank experienced a bit of a lull in demand this week. However, she noted, there are a couple likely reasons for that.

Uncertain whether they would be able to remain open, Sources provided clients with double the usual amount of food last week, she said.

“We let them know they didn’t have to come in (this week) in case we had to shut down, which we didn’t.”

In addition, it is “cheque week,” when demand for food is usually down, Murray said.

That can all change swiftly, she acknowledged.

“With everyone being laid off, it will depend on how quickly they can get support from the government.”

In White Rock/South Surrey, she said the food bank – which provides support to more than 600 registered clients – served about a dozen people this week who aren’t able to register because they lack proof of address. In that case, there are special walk-in bags available.

“We don’t send them away without food.”

READ ALSO: B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies

READ ALSO: Letter: Disturbing side-effect of panic-buying is wasted food

The way regular clients are being served has changed as well, with new safety measures in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Traditionally, people are able to come into the food bank and choose from a selection of items.

In an effort to minimize contact and maintain a two-metre distance, Sources staff have pre-bagged items for the week and people line up to collect them.

“It looks like a drive-thru here,” Murray quipped of the new process.

“Everyone is really understanding (about the shift). I think they just appreciate that we’re still giving out food.”

With many volunteers having booked off, which, Murray said, is understandable, Sources staff have stepped up to handle the bagging process.

Drivers are continuing to make the rounds of area grocery stores to collect donations, so Murray is asking donors to give at the stores rather than bring items directly to the food bank.

Monetary donations in the form of online donations or mailed cheques are also welcome.

Hours of operation are Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.


