Someone took a truck and did doughnuts in a Coquitlam field, destroying the grass

Someone took a truck and did doughnuts in a Coquitlam school field, destroying the grass on Sept. 2, 2020. (RCMP handout)

A black truck was seen entering the field at Summit Middle School on Sept. 2 at 2:30 a.m.

Coquitlam RCMP are looking for culprits behind extensive damage to a school yard field, believed to be caused by a vehicle doing doughnuts.

According to police, a black truck was seen entering the field at Summit Middle School on Sept. 2 at 2:30 a.m., before leaving about 15 minutes later.

The entire length of the grass is damaged, Const. Deanna Law said in a statement.

“School is back in session next week and outdoor learning is a big part of the curriculum this year with Covid-19 protocols in place.”

Police are hoping the suspect steps forward and takes accountability for their actions.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP, or Crime Stoppers in order to remain anonymous.

A black truck was seen entering the field at Summit Middle School on Sept. 2 at 2:30 a.m.

