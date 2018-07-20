Some Surrey roads will be closed to traffic during Miri Piri parade on July 28

Closures in effect 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until RCMP determines the roads are safe to be reopened

Adults and children prepare food together at the Gurdwara Sahib Miri-Piri Khalsa Darbar temple. (File photo)

It’s that time of the year again, when local Sikhs celebrate Miri Piri.

Keep an eye out for road closures in Newton on Saturday, July 28 on account of the annual parade.

The following closures will be in effect from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until Surrey Mounties determine the roads are safe to be reopened.

Traffic will be closed along 122 Street, from 72 Avenue to 70A Avenue; 123 Street, from 72nd Avenue to 70A Avenue; 124 Street, from 72 Avenue to 64 Avenue; 124A Street, from 68 Avenue to 66 Avenue; 66 Avenue, from 120 Street to 128 Street; 68 Avenue, from 120 Street to 128 Street; 70 Avenue, from 120 Street to 122 Street, 70A Avenue, 122 Street to 124 street, and 71 Avenue, from the cul-de-sac to 122 Street.

Event organizer Raghib Singh Nijjar told the Now-Leader he’s expecting 20,000 to 30,000 people will participate in Surrey’s ninth annual parade, hosted by the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple.

Fraser Smith, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, said residents and businesses affected by the closures “will be informed prior to the event through mailouts” and event signs will be posted along the route five days prior to the parade.

Miri Piri is a religious observance that has been practised by Sikhs since the 17th century and concerns the two swords of Miri and Piri which symbolizes worldy and spiritual authority.

homelessphoto

Miri Piri parade route 2018. (City of Surrey map)


