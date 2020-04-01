Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Some Surrey landlords ‘kicking out’ businesses that can’t make rent

Surrey Board of Trade CEO suspects situation will be worse in May

Local businesses large and small are “freaking out” about not being able to make rent today, Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman says.

“Right across the board,” she said. “I’ve been speaking to our members in the past couple of days and they’re saying their landlords are kicking them out if they can’t pay rent.

“It’s April 1st today, and things are going to get worse in May with the limited cash flow in the month of April. They’re freaking out.”

Huberman said the board of trade will meet with B.C.’s premier and finance minister on Thursday in an effort to secure more help for Surrey’s businesses.

“We’re hoping that they’re going to announce some measures related to not only for tenants and for landlords on a bigger scale but also smaller landlords, because you can’t always trust people to do the right thing.”

Huberman noted some landlords are doing “great things” in terms of allowing some payment relaxation for a period of time, “but others are not.”

“And for residents too, but there’s been some relaxation from the B.C. government for residential landlords with the expectation that they’ll pass on their savings or some relaxation for their tenants but that can’t always be expected.”

She said the board will also be pushing for property tax relaxation.

“Those bills for commercial properties are coming soon and cities are going to be compromised in terms of revenue.”


