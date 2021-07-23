Okanagan Corrections Centre. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Okanagan Corrections Centre. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Some inmates evacuated from Okanagan Correctional Centre due to Nk’Mip wildfire

The individuals were evacuated as a precautionary measure

As the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire continues to grow, stretching more than 6,800 hectares, the Okanagan Correctional Centre is evacuating some individuals as a precautionary measure.

BC Corrections confirmed it is in ongoing dialogue with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operation Centre regarding evacuation plans and the blaze’s growth.

READ MORE: Corrections in talks on possible evacuation of Okanagan Correctional Centre

According to BC Corrections, the individuals who were transferred were done so without incident.

“For security reasons, details of BC Corrections’ contingency plans, protocols and any further movement of individuals in custody cannot be disclosed,” stated the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

All provincial correctional centres have contingency plans with protocols to deal with wildfires and other potential emergencies, including protocols for evacuations in coordination with emergency officials.

On scene of the Nk’Mip fire on Friday are 73 BC Wildfire personnel, a combination of firefighters and an Incident Management Team.

In addition to the ground teams, there are four helicopters bucketing the fire and 15 pieces of heavy equipment. Members of local fire departments are also assisting, including the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department.

READ MORE: Highway 3 still open as other roads close for Nk’Mip Wildfire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Abbotsford Airshow cancels fireworks displays due to fires burning throughout B.C.
Next story
SFU Surrey’s quantum computing institute receives $2.2M from feds

Just Posted

Members of the Heritage Rail Players stand beside the “Connaught” rail car at the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway in Cloverdale in 2020. The FVHRS announced the railway will be reopening in August after being closed since Dec., 2019. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale’s heritage rail to reopen

Winsy Lam teaches her son Oscar at Universal Kidz Montessori School in Cloverdale. Lam opened her doors to the public July 17 and is currently accepting new students. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New Montessori school opens in Cloverdale

Matthew Campbell (left), director of the new Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank, hands out food along with volunteers Linda Wing and Kelita Haverland. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale food bank to open Saturdays

Vik Sachdeva, owner of Seed & Stone cannabis store on Lickman Road in Chilliwack which opened in April 2020, amidst the chaos of the global pandemic. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Cannabis stores haven’t yet been approved in Surrey – but you can get home delivery