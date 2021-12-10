Social media all abuzz after Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum charged with public mischief

Here’s what people are saying online about Surrey’s ‘Footgate’ scandal

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has been charged with public mischief, with his first date in Surrey provincial court set for Jan. 25. (Click here for story.)

Here’s what people are saying on social media:

The fact that Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum didn't want to dwell on the incident in media interviews I heard was a 'tell' for me. Words are cheap; big lies like these have consequences. Doug is not a good #rolemodel. He needs to resign. #SurreyBC #bcpoli https://t.co/mcL6ZXOVKL — always vote (@always_vote) December 10, 2021

His resignation would be the best Christmas present for all of us in #SurreyBC — Tiffany 🇨🇦🎄 (@ynaffit79) December 10, 2021

Siri, show me a gif of Surrey BC Mayor Doug McCallum pic.twitter.com/FRvAhBLTi9 — Zach (@zacharack) December 10, 2021

#dougmccallum has been charged with public mischief. He has a moral obligation to resign, or at the very least take an unpaid leave until he his done with the legal process. Surrey is in a sensitive time with the police transition and he owes it to the citizens to stand aside. — Austin Kelly (@An_AustinKelly) December 10, 2021

I always thought our City of Surrey Mayor was despicable, now I know for sure. Resign now @SurreyMayor Doug McCallum! — Cindy Keehn (@peachiekeehn) December 10, 2021

