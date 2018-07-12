Social Innovation Summit bringing experts to Surrey in September

The theme, presented by Century Group, is Social Innovation Leadership: From Thought to Action

For $99 you can hear from nearly fifty national and local experts discussing “some of the most pressing issues facing Canadian cities” at Surrey City Hall on Sept. 6, at the Surrey Social Innovation Summit.

This fourth annual summit will explore the opioid crisis, housing, social inclusion, indigenous reconciliation and mental health, a city press release states.

The theme of this year’s summit, presented by the Century Group, is Social Innovation Leadership: From Thought to Action and will feature 10 “breakout sessions” and four workshops.

“As a city that is committed to inclusivity, diversity, reconciliation and innovation, we recognize the power of collaboration and welcome the opportunity to bring new ideas and voices to bear on issues facing our city,” Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said. “With over half a million people living in Surrey and 1,000 more arriving every month, we need to harness our collective creativity and expertise to ensure everyone shares the benefits of living in such a diverse, fast-growing and innovative city.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital
Next story
Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

South Surrey businessmen get a taste of pot legalization

Probus Club of White Rock South Surrey invites researcher for a presentation

South Surrey man striving for success beneath the surface

Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition

Social Innovation Summit bringing experts to Surrey in September

The theme, presented by Century Group, is Social Innovation Leadership: From Thought to Action

Cloverdale Market Days to feature ‘kids carnival’ in July

Fresh produce, kids carnival and more at store for July 21 market

Music students rally to raise funds for Surrey teacher and wife hit by cancer

Johnston Heights Secondary musicians launch online campaign to help Alan and Jenni Holmes

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

More housing, subsidies urged for B.C. poverty reduction plan

Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’

Updated: Evacuation order given as Kamloops wildfire grows to 200 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Interest rate hike has Surrey Board of Trade ‘concerned’

On July 11 the Bank of Canada increased prime lending interest rate to 1.5 per cent from 1.25

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

Most Read