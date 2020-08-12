Sobeys Inc. has confirmed that an employee at its Ocean Park Safeway has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Streetview image)

Sobeys confirms COVID-positive employee at Ocean Park Safeway

Affected staffer last worked on Aug. 1

Grocery retailer Sobeys Inc. has confirmed that an employee at its Ocean Park Safeway store has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an Aug. 11 post on the company’s website, the employee last worked at the 12825 16 Ave. store on Aug. 1. The same list notes three employees at the 8860 152 St. store have also tested positive for the virus this month.

“Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation,” an introduction to the ‘COVID-19 tracker’ page notes.

Sobeys “will follow the direction of public health every step of the way” when an employee tests positive, the website adds.

Steps include store closures and deep-cleaning as directed; working with public health to identify close contacts; and notifying employees who require two-week isolation.


