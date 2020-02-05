Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society play a game against ILWU 502 during Toque Tuesday at Civic Plaza Feb. 4, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Homelessness

Snowy day makes for ‘perfect’ Toque Tuesday in Surrey

Organizer says weather ‘drives home the message’ of needing to help those in poverty

Despite the snowy and cold conditions Tuesday (Feb. 4), Tim Baillie says it was the “perfect day” for Toque Tuesday Hockey Day at Surrey’s Civic Plaza.

It was the ninth annual event aimed at drawing awareness to the problem of homelessness in the city. The event also collects winter clothing – from participants and spectators – for those in need, as part of a national campaign initiated by the charity organization Raising The Roof.

READ ALSO: ‘Toque Tuesday’ ball hockey games played to help Surrey’s homeless, Jan. 28, 2020

“This, believe it or not, is a perfect day. You couldn’t ask for anything better. I’m 65 years old and I know people on the street from doing stuff, especially with Lookout over the years, that are the same age as me,” said Baillie, who is also known as the “Supreme Commander” of Toque Tuesday in Surrey.

“I go home, I go to a warm house, I get in my hot tub, all my aching bones feel a lot better. These poor guys go and they’re roughing it. They’re trying to hide in the doorway or they’re going to a shelter. This weather, actually, is perfect because it drives home the message that we need to help people in poverty right now.”

Even with the snow, Baillie said there was still a “great” response for the event, with plenty of item donated, including women’s hygiene products.

The Surrey Eagles junior hockey team is involved in Toque Tuesday again, and will host its annual Sock and Underwear Toss during a game at South Surrey Arena on Friday, Feb. 7. That evening, spectators are encouraged to bring new socks, toques and underwear to toss on the ice when the home team scores against the visiting Wenatchee Wild.

And, even though it’s still another year away, Baillie said he would be starting on the plans for the 10th annual event.

“Tomorrow, I start on next year,” Baillie said Tuesday, adding that he will be “ramping it up a lot.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada
Next story
Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Just Posted

Surrey sex offender arrested in Coquitlam for ‘breaching his conditions’

46-year-old man was ‘deemed a high risk to re-offend’

Snowy day makes for ‘perfect’ Toque Tuesday in Surrey

Organizer says weather ‘drives home the message’ of needing to help those in poverty

In Surrey, Claire Trevena to talk about ridesharing and taxi industry

Event planned at Eaglequest Golf Course

South Surrey galvanizing plant a ‘relatively small emitter’ in Metro Vancouver: witness

Air-quality data comparing Ebco’s emissions to other facilities contested by appellants, but allowed

Surrey police investigating two alleged sex assaults during massages in Newton

RCMP say a 48-year-old man was arrested but released pending further investigation

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women

Airbnb restricts people under 25 from renting properties after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, indepedent suites

VIDEO: Record-setting win by Giants over Americans

A dozen goals on home ice at Langley Events Centre

App for reporting poaching, trespassing gains steam in B.C. with 6,000 users

More than 6,000 users have downloaded it since it was introduced in 2016

British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says

Insights West poll says B.C. residents concerned about economy, travel industry amid outbreak

B.C. family recounts escape after landslide strands them on Sasquatch Mountain

Christine Nielsen, her husband and two kids drove up only a couple of hours before the road washout

Flair Airlines touts unlimited travel pass for $700 as competition heats up

Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes, fees

Most Read