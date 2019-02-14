(Canada Post)

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

Heavy snow could delay mail delivery in snowed-in parts of the province, according to Canada Post.

In an email Thursday, the mail service said it issue a “yellow alert” for parts of Greater Vancouver, Vancouver Island, and Sunshine Coast.

The alert means “severe weather conditions” have slowed down mail processing and could affect delivery in parts of the province.

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. in Vancouver, which has seen unusual amounts of snow over the past few days and could see five to 10 more centimetres by the end of the week.

The mail service is asking for people to clear their sidewalks and a path to the mailbox in order to help keep carriers safe and able to deliver.

“It takes a few minutes, but can help avoid a serious and potentially long-term injury that can happen in seconds,” a Canada Post spokesperson said.

READ MORE: How to avoid injuries while shovelling snow

