A snowstorm has stopped mail service in several regions in B.C. (File photo)

A snowstorm has stopped mail service in several regions in B.C. (File photo)

Snowstorm stops mail service in Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

Canada Post issues red alert for several areas in B.C., yellow alert in many other regions

Canada Post has suspended delivery for Tuesday (Dec. 20) for several regions in B.C. due to the snow and weather, including the entire Fraser Valley region.

The Crown corporation announced that all of Metro Vancouver, South Vancouver Island (Duncan, Sidney and Victoria) and the Fraser Valley (Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Mission) have received a red delivery service alert.

A red service alert means the suspension of delivery for the day and not sending delivery agents out or recalling them. Canada Post stated that delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe for agents to proceed.

Canada Post has also issued yellow service alerts in the following regions:

  • Kamloops
  • Kelowna
  • North and Central B.C., including Prince George
  • Powell River
  • Vancouver Island

A yellow alert means agents will do their best to deliver, but there may be delays. They encouraged customers to clear ice and snow from walkways to ensure safe access when service resumes.

For more information on today’s alerts, visit canadapost-postescanada.ca/cpc/doc/en/news-and-media/delivery-service-alerts.pdf.

RELATED: Canada Post says it will have a fully electric fleet by 2040

abbotsfordBC StormBreaking NewsCanada Post

Previous story
PHOTOS: Surrey wakes up to winter wonderland
Next story
UPDATE: Coquihalla open southbound following multiple crashes

Just Posted

Weeeeee! But seriously, it’s definitely not all been fun for motorists Tuesday, Dec. 20 as Surrey exchanged typical traffic congestion for a blanket of white. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Stay home, Surrey Mounties and firefighters advise after heavy snowfall

Snowstorm in Langley on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
PHOTOS: Surrey wakes up to winter wonderland

This was the webcam view in blizzard like conditions on Highway 1 at Evans Road in Chilliwack, looking west at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2022. (DriveBC)
Major snow storm will be wreaking havoc across Lower Mainland Tuesday

Twitter user Jeff Beamish Tweeted this photo of his South Surrey patio, captioned with 'The apocalypse has arrived in South Surrey. Over 30 cm of snow, and it’s still coming down' Tuesday morning after a massive dump of snow. (Jeff Beamish/Twitter photo)
South Surrey, White Rock slammed with massive dump of snow