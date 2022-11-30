A Canada Post worker and mail box. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

A Canada Post worker and mail box. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Snowstorm halts mail delivery in some B.C. cities as Canada Post issues red, yellow alerts

Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.

On Wednesday (Nov. 30), Canada Post issued “red” and “yellow” delivery service alerts for parts of British Columbia due to inclement weather and significant snowfall.

A red service alert means Canada Post has suspended delivery for the day and won’t send delivery agents out or recall them.

A yellow service alert means “we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so,” Canada Post says. “The safety of our employees is our number one priority.”

Red delivery service alerts were issued for the following regions:

Vancouver Island, specifically Nanaimo and Parksville

Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, Surrey and White Rock

Fraser Valley, specifically Mission

Yellow delivery service alerts were issued for the following regions:

Vancouver Island, specifically Campbell River, Courtenay, Duncan, Ladysmith, Qualicum Beach and Victoria

Metro Vancouver, including Burnaby

Fraser Valley, specifically Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Maple Ridge

Comox Valley

• READ MORE: Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.

Canada Post says such alerts can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event. For more details, visit the alerts page on canadapost-postescanada.ca, or call 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BC StormCanada PostSnow

Previous story
Guns seized, Surrey man charged following North Delta traffic stop
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau says nothing off the table when it comes to Smith’s new ‘sovereignty’ act

Just Posted

Dozens of vehicles sit stranded on the northbound lanes of the Alex Fraser Bridge on Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
12-hour commute home during snow storm a chaotic ‘nightmare’ for Surrey woman

Longtime hatchery volunteer Sue MacRae holds a wild female chinook salmon on Oct. 24, 2022. The fish was among more than 700 chinook taken out of the trap this year at the hatchery’s enumeration fence. (Roy Thomson photo)
Near-record chinook return logged at South Surrey hatchery

South Surrey resident Carla Maskall has added the replica Stewart farmhouse that she built out of gingerbread to the Hyatt Regency’s Gingerbread Lane affair. The free display runs Dec. 2-29, 2022. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey artist re-creates historic farmhouse in gingerbread

The Surrey firefighters’ hall at the Bright Nights event at Stanley Park in Vancouver. (Submitted photo: Dave Harcus)
Lit Surrey firehall a highlight of Bright Nights in Stanley Park, where train isn’t rolling