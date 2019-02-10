Snowfall warning issued for White Rock, Surrey

Give yourself a little extra time to get to work tomorrow morning.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Surrey and White Rock.
The agency is predicting “heavy” snowfall today, amounting to 5 to 10 cm. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of -1C and a low, with the windchill, of -10C.
Snow is to continue throughout the night and end after midnight.
A mix of sun and cloud, with light snow, is expected tomorrow.
Really coming down!#bcstorm #southsurrey #surreybc #Surrey #vancouver #vancouversnow #snowday #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/E194svRHF9
— Jude Hannah (@studiojude) February 10, 2019
One hour from last tweet #SurreyBC #BCstorm #bcsnow @weathernetwork @YvonneSchalle @50ShadesofVan @NEWS1130Weather #ShareYourWeather @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/unlqrNb57w
— Kyle Marshall (@Kylem87) February 10, 2019
Yuk, cold and now #snow here in #SurreyBC. pic.twitter.com/Y2bttbeYTY
— Steve Rowe 🇬🇧🇨🇦🌈 (@stevendrowe) February 10, 2019
#SnowMageddon2019 #surreyBC #truesurrey #snowshow #cheungpark #pandasinthepark #whitechristmas pic.twitter.com/YynRV18a98
— Chapmann Cheung, BSc RSE (@iamkinected) February 10, 2019
