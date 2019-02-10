Snowfall warning issued for White Rock, Surrey

Environment Canada says residents can expect “heavy” snowfall

Give yourself a little extra time to get to work tomorrow morning.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Surrey and White Rock.

The agency is predicting “heavy” snowfall today, amounting to 5 to 10 cm. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of -1C and a low, with the windchill, of -10C.

READ MORE: Snowstorm buries Pacific Northwest, with more on the way

Snow is to continue throughout the night and end after midnight.

A mix of sun and cloud, with light snow, is expected tomorrow.

Capture a great image of the snow and want to share? Email editorial@peacearchnews.com

