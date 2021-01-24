FILE PHOTO: Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for South Surrey and White Rock.

Snowfall warning issued for Surrey, White Rock

Accumulation of two to 15 centimetres is anticipated across B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for South Surrey and White Rock.

The warning, issued at 4:46 a.m. Jan. 24, includes Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and Langley.

A snowfall accumulation of two to 15 centimetres is anticipated across B.C.’s south coast from today to Monday.

“The complex terrain around the south coast will result in varied snowfall totals across the region. Communities immediately near the water such as Comox, Parksville, Nanaimo and lower elevations of Metro Vancouver will see up to 5 cm of snow. Rain or wet snow is possible for these regions as well with no accumulations,” the warning said.

“Higher elevations and inland sections of Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley – West, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast will see higher accumulations.”

Precipitation is expected to ease this afternoon and return this evening.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” the warning said.

