Snowfall on Okanagan Connector. (Contributed)

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Snowfall with a total amount of 15 to 20 cm is expected

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna Tuesday (Oct. 13).

According to Environment Canada, snowfall with a total amount of 15 to 20 cm is expected.

“Snow, heavy at times, is expected over the Pennask and Kootenay Pass summits today,” read a report issued by Environment Canada.

“A frontal system will cross the province today. Snow levels have lowered to near 1200 m ahead of this system, and snow began overnight. The heavy snow is expected to continue through this morning with an additional 15 cm. Snow will taper off in the afternoon.”

Drivers should be prepared to adjust to changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

