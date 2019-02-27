Snowfall warning for parts of Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is issuing an alert for Highway 3

A snowfall warning is in place for the South and Central Okanagan as well as the Similkameen.

Environment Canada is expecting 10 cm of snow overnight, with heavier snowfall excepted closer to the U.S. and Canada border.

READ MORE: Kelowna owns most dangerous intersections in Southern Interior

An alert is being issued for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, where up to 15 cm of snow is expected. Possibly more than 10 cm of snow is anticipated by early Thursday afternoon.

Southernmost portions of the Fraser Canyon, Nicola and Central Okanagan regions, including Boston Bar, Tulameen, parts of Highway 5A and areas near Peachland, could see upwards of 10 cm by Thursday afternoon.

Those in Merritt and Kelowna could see less snow than other regions.

READ MORE: Avalanche stops trains between Sacramento, Reno

For those travelling along B.C. highways this evening be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15
Next story
B.C. NDP challenged on their selective oil tanker opposition

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP investigate ‘stranger assault’ involving 16-year-old girl

Police say a man allegedly grabbed the girl’s arm and tried to ‘walk her in the direction of a parked vehicle’

No time to waste as White Rock Whalers coach looks to the future

Jason Rogers reflects on inaugural PJHL season, plans for Year 2

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 52-year-old man found safe

William Michaels went missing after being last seen on Feb. 19

Surrey councillor expects 200 more units for homeless to be ‘all over city’

BC Housing has selected one site for 38 of 250 promised supportive homes set to replace 160 temporary units

Two Surrey men facing fraud, firearm charges after search at auto shop

Surrey RCMP said they searched an oil change business in the 7200-block of 128th Street

Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

Snowfall warning for parts of Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is issuing an alert for Highway 3

B.C. NDP challenged on their selective oil tanker opposition

Ferries greater threat to killer whales, opposition MLAs say

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Woman in her 40s remains in critical condition after Fraser Valley shooting

RCMP say this was not a random incident and a suspect is at large

Fraser Health considers changing how you pay for hospital parking

The health authority said it plans to try a ‘pay-as-you-exit’ system first in Surrey

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck

The acid, which hasn’t been identified, was diverted to an on-site reservoir

Most Read