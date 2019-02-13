More snow could be on its way later in the week, depending on temperatures. (Black Press Media files)

Snowfall warning ends, but Fraser Valley schools remain closed

Environment Canada still calling for flurries into the end of the week

Environment Canada ended its multi-day snowfall warning for the Lower Mainland on Wednesday, but cities in the Fraser Valley continue to deal with the record-breaking dump.

Kids in Metro Vancouver were back in class, while all schools in the Fraser Valley remained closed.

The national weather agency issued an arctic outflow warning for Squamish to Whistler, calling for overnight temperatures to near -20 C and wind gusts up to 30 kilometres per hour.

TransLink said riders will continue to see longer-than-usual waits along all major bus routes, as well as along the SkyTrain. HandyDart is also sticking to minimal service for renal and cancer patients only.

PHOTOS: Our readers sent in photos of their best snow sculptures

READ MORE: B.C. driver fined $109 after failing to clear snow off car

In the Fraser Valley, BC Transit has also scaled back the number of buses along its routes.

Metro Vancouver is not completely out of the clear, with more snow and possible rain in the forecast for Thursday afternoon.

For full details on school closures in your city, visit your Black Press Media community news site.

Scientists think B.C.'s volcanoes hold the key to understanding its climate
One person dead after trailer fire in Coquitlam

