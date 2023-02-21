Snow is expected Feb. 21, 2023 on the Coquihalla and Highway 3 to Allison Pass. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)

Snow is expected Feb. 21, 2023 on the Coquihalla and Highway 3 to Allison Pass. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)

Snowfall warning as storm hits parts of Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3

Winter storm will see snow taper off to flurries this evening after frontal system passes

A winter storm is bringing snow of 10 to 20 centimetres to parts of the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, Hope to Allison Pass.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Tuesday (Feb. 21) for parts of the Interior, with the 10 centimetres already on the ground near Allision Pass, in the Hope to Princeton section of Highway 3.

For the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt as well, hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Snow has fallen near the summit of Coquihalla Highway.

“Pacific frontal system is giving snow to the B.C. Interior,” according to the alert. “Periods of heavy snow will continue through this afternoon.

“The snow will taper off to a few flurries this evening.”

RELATED: Snow alerts last May

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsFraser ValleyinteriorbcSevere weather

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ukraine appeals to Canada’s rail manufacturers to repair war-damaged lifeline
Next story
Several pets perish in early morning fire that destroyed house near downtown Chilliwack

Just Posted

White Rock deputy fire Chief Norm MacLeod travelled to Turkey with Burnaby Urban Search and Rescue, following the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck on Feb. 6, 2023. (Contributed photo)
‘Amazing’ resilience in Turkey: White Rock deputy fire chief

DJ Cash in net for Surrey Knights, eliminated from the 2023 PJHL playoffs following a pair of losses to Chilliwack Jets. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey Knights fall in ‘Survivor Series’ playoff but feel good about next season

Snow is expected Feb. 21, 2023 on the Coquihalla and Highway 3 to Allison Pass. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)
Snowfall warning as storm hits parts of Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3

Brenda Locke at a press conference at city hall on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey draft budget ready for public review