Snowfall expected for Lower Mainland on Saturday night, Sunday morning

2 to 5 cm of snow predicted Metro Vancouver, according to Environment Canada

Environment Canada put out special weather statement on Jan. 22, predicting snowfall for Metro Vancouver on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Two to 5 centimetres of snow could potentially fall on Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Delta and Richmond.

“A cool airmass and low pressure system will slide along coastal B.C. on Saturday. Snow is forecast to begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday. By Sunday afternoon snow will become mixed with rain in many areas,” said Environment Canada’s statement.

Snow is also expected for the Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island and the Central Coast. Vancouver Island’s eastern and inland areas above 200 metres (including the Malahat Highway) will see the highest amount of snow, with 5 to 15 centimetres falling.

