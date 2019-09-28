Blueberry Paulson on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski/Williams Lake Tribune)

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

Winter-like conditions impacted a number of major highways in parts of B.C. Saturday morning.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Highway 3 between the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass after 15 to 20 centimetres of snow accumulated overnight.

A further five to 10 centimetres is expected to fall through Saturday. Total accumulations for this storm could top 40 centimetres.

ALSO READ: Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

“An upper level disturbance has moved from coastal BC south into Washington State bringing a colder airmass to the interior,” the national weather agency said.

Meanwhile, five to 10 centimetres of snow also fell along Coquihalla Highway, Allison Pass and Pennask Summit. A further two to five centimetres is expected. The snow there is expected to taper off by Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

Forecasters say drier conditions and more seasonal temperatures will return early next week.

Winter tire regulations in B.C. will be enforced starting Oct 1, but the statement says weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Doug Lundquist, a forecaster for Environment Canada, says most of the snow accumulation will likely happen in the Kootenay Pass.

“We really want to get the message out there that if people are planning on travelling, we want them to start to prepare for winter weather driving over high terrain.”

– with a file from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa
Next story
Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Just Posted

Pedestrians reportedly hit in two separate Surrey crashes

Incidents happened in Clayton and Fleetwood

Awards recognize urban Indigenous advocates in Surrey

Recipients are Kwantlen Chief Marilyn Gabriel and family; Surrey Aboriginal Group of Elders

Volunteers, civilians and officers honoured at Delta Police awards

The event, held on Thursday, Sept. 26, featured 30 award presentations to police, staff and civilians

Surrey councillors call for new Cloverdale arena

Brenda Locke and Linda Annis both say Cloverdale desperately needs a new rink

Surrey RCMP searching for missing 66-year old man last seen in Fleetwood

Allan McCrea was reported missing on Sept. 26 and was last seen in the 16700-block of Fraser Highway

Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Capnocytophaga (cap-noh-seye-TOE’-fah-gah) is a germ human and dog mouths

British Home Children: B.C. women reflect on shameful period in Canadian history

Descendants of British Home Children tell their stories 150 years after it all began

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

‘We were face to face’: Good Samaritan recalls tackling Nelson stabbing suspect

Two Nelson men describe their part in last week’s stabbing

Man arrested in sudden death of woman, 72, in Aldergrove

The police are releasing few details until after an autopsy is completed

Giants drop home opener

Bowen Byram returns to Langley-based team to play against Portland

VIDEO: One sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Highway 1 crash in Abbotsford

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR on the driver

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold

Most Read