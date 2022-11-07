Snowfall alert for Coquihalla, Connector and Okanagan

Between 10 and 20 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region

A snowfall warning is in effect for the South and Central Okanagan, Similkameen, Nicola and Boundary regions for Monday.

Between 10 and 15 cm of snow is expected to fall throughout the day. Environment Canada is also forecasting strong northwest winds which will cause blowing snow.

This warning comes as a pacific low-pressure system southwest of Vancouver Island continues to spread moisture into the southern interior this morning. The snow will ease this afternoon as the low moves further south.

The Okanagan Connector from Kelowna to Merritt, Coquihalla and Highway 3 is anticipated to receive between 10 and 20 cm of snow this morning, with 5 to 10 cm expected into the evening.

Drivers are urged to use caution while on Interior B.C. Highway roads. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

