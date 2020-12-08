Snowbirds to return to White Rock next July

The Snowbirds perform over White Rock in 2017. (Contributed file photo)

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are to return to White Rock this summer.

The Snowbirds, who last performed above Semiahmoo Bay in 2017, are to return for an aerial performance on July 18, 2021.

The organization tweeted its schedule Tuesday morning, noting that they will also fly above Boundary Bay (July 17), Terrace (July 21), and Abbotsford (August 6-8), along with other locations across the country.

We’re excited to announce our 2021 schedule! Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this schedule is subject to change. #Staysafe and we hope to see you soon! #snowbirds50 #cfsnowbirds pic.twitter.com/PBRhsu8MMf — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) December 8, 2020

The Snowbirds were scheduled to fly over White Rock last August. However, that event was cancelled after a tragic accident killed Capt. Jennifer Casey, a Royal Canadian Airforce public affairs officer, in Kamloops in May.

Capt. Richard MacDougall was the other service member on board. He survived with serious but non-life threatening injuries.