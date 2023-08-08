Snowbirds planned air show above White Rock postponed

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds’ Aug. 8 performance above White Rock has been cancelled and may be re-scheduled, according to the city. (File photo)

The CF Snowbirds will not be paying White Rock a visit today, as the air show has been postponed.

Announced in a City of White Rock media advisory this afternoon, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds show set for Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 8) has been cancelled due to “technical issues.”

“We apologize for the short notice and are working to reschedule it,” the city release states.

The unveiling of a commemorative sign for the Snowbirds will still take place at 2 p.m. east of the pier entrance on the Promenade.

The seaside city has not seen the Snowbirds take flight since July 2021, when the birds flew over several Lower Mainland cities.

