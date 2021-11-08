RVs and trailers were lined up as far as the eye could see on Sunday, Nov. 7 to get across the U.S. border in Osoyoos. (Rose-Anne Atkinson Facebook)

RVs and trailers were lined up as far as the eye could see on Sunday, Nov. 7 to get across the U.S. border in Osoyoos. (Rose-Anne Atkinson Facebook)

Snowbirds line up overnight at Osoyoos-U.S. border to be first across

Canadians wanting to spend winter in warmer parts of the U.S. have waited 20 months to cross

Snowbirds in their RVs and trailers lined up for kilometres at the U.S. border in Osoyoos, sleeping overnight to be the first to cross into the U.S. on Monday morning.

Rose-Anne Atkinson lives about a kilometre from the border and by Sunday afternoon there were RVs and trailers in the border line-up as far as the eye could see.

“I walked down towards the border, and when I got back the rigs were as far south as I could see. I’m sure in a few hours they will be be backed up to Highway 3,” said Atkinson on an Osoyoos Facebook group page.

Snowbirds are Canadians who like to spend their winters in the warmer parts of the United States.

Trudy Johnston posted a video of the huge line up that had formed on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Monday marked the first day in nearly two years that the land border between Canada and the U.S. opened to Canadians.

The U.S. is now open to vaccinated Canadians who have to show their vaccine passport.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security acknowledged the new rules and warned visitors it might take a while to get through.

“Travellers are advised to expect longer than normal wait times, familiarize themselves with the new guidelines, and have appropriate documentation ready during a border inspection.”

By late Monday morning, the Osoyoos-U.S. border crossing was clear of line ups.

Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam said the government is well aware of the complaints about the test requirement and that it’s under review. Currently, returning Canadians have to provide a negative PCR COVID test to re-enter. The test can cost up to $250 per person.

READ MORE: ‘It’s going to be crazy’: Snowbirds at campground eager for U.S. border reopening

READ MORE: COVID-19 restrictions at land border eased shortly after midnight Nov. 8

Previous story
The Burden: veterans’ injuries take toll on families and caregivers
Next story
‘Remarkable’ progress on Surrey’s $312M Legion Veterans Village

Just Posted

A vehicle heads south past the Peace Arch towards the U.S./Canada border on the morning of Nov. 8, the first day that the border was reopened to Canadian travellers wanting to head south into the U.S. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Southbound Canadian traffic slows to trickle as non-essential travel to the U.S. resumes

Surrey and White Rock firefighters donated $35,000 to Peace Arch Hospital Foundation. (Contributed photo)
Surrey, White Rock firefighters donate $35,000 to support mental health care

TEASER PHOTO ONLY. Surrey-raised hockey player Colin Fraser, shown here with the Stanley Cup in the summer of 2010 after winning the trophy as a member of Chicago Blackhawks, would be a strong candidate for induction in a Sports Hall of Fame in Surrey. (File photo)
Virtual Surrey Sports Hall of Fame viewed as ‘highly accessible’ and ‘contemporary’

Members of Elgin Park Secondary’s senior boys cross-country team celebrate after winning the overall team title at BC High School Cross-Country Championships at Vancouver’s Jericho Park Nov. 6. (Contributed photo)
Record-breaking runs for Elgin Park Orcas at B.C. Cross-Country Championships