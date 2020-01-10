SNOW STORM: here’s the latest news from around B.C.

Snowfall has hit all over the Lower Mainland.

While the provinces east of us may poke fun at the pandemonium here, it’s a big deal when the West Coast could potentially get up to 25 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada has issued a windfall warning and snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver.

Between five to 25 centimetres of snowfall is expected to accumulate by noon Friday depending on elevation.

“An intense Pacific frontal system is producing snow over Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this morning,” the weather agency reports.

The highest accumulation will be over the North Short and the northeast region of Metro Vancouver. Higher elevations of West and North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Port Moody, Surrey and Maple Ridge will get 15 to 25 cm.

The Fraser Valley can expect between 5 to 15 cm total accumulation be early afternoon Friday.

Environment Canada is reminding commuters to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be reduced at time in heavy snow.

Also, an “intense” weather system will move across the Lower Mainland producing “very strong” southeast winds of 70 km/h with gusts to 90 near the water, Environment Canada reports.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the windfall warning reads.

Stay tuned for updates.

Here is the latest news from the snow storm: weather reports, BC Ferry cancellations, power outages, school info and more.

Snowfall:

The snow ❄️is piling up for some parts of Metro Vancouver this morning and our meteorologist and stormhunter @jwhittalTWN is tracking it on RADAR. Drive safely on the way into work this morning friends #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/P9C8rbAC7e — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 10, 2020

Snow falling in the Lower Mainland WUJ – Precipitation Depiction 7:01 AM MST #wawx #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/TqaasIriKh — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokise) January 10, 2020

Power outages:

Crews are on their way to an outage affecting 400 customers in #LangleyBC. They’ll share updates here: https://t.co/Sip50sF6kI pic.twitter.com/SAmHWbgYrj — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 10, 2020

A crew will be heading to an outage affecting 4,000 customers in #SurreyBC. They’ll share updates here: https://t.co/yD22kX3wNt pic.twitter.com/FhPuLQQINa — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 10, 2020

BC Ferries:

School information:

Schools are OPEN today! If you feel your local conditions make it unsafe for your child to travel to school, please notify the school's front office. ☃️ — School District 43 (@sd43bc) January 10, 2020

Well, well #AbbySchools… looks like we received some of the white stuff overnight!❄️Our Facilities Team is already out clearing and salting sidewalks, but please take your time and use caution as you head to school today! #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/0OtbgHT0tC — Abbotsford Schools (@AbbotsfordSD) January 10, 2020

All #SD42 Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows public schools are OPEN today, Friday, January 10. All regular buses are on regular routes. #MapleRidge #pittmeadows pic.twitter.com/cqKLthxkQC — School District 42 (@sd42news) January 10, 2020

All Richmond public schools are open today, Friday, January 10. #SD38 #RichmondBC — Richmond Schools (@RichmondSD38) January 10, 2020

Weather Update: Jan 10, 5:30am –

BCIT campuses are OPEN today. All classes and exams will proceed as scheduled.

Due to inclement road conditions, we recommend allotting extra time for your commute, and wearing appropriate winter apparel. Travel safe! https://t.co/UCdKEUHASk — British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) (@bcit) January 10, 2020

It’s snowing, travel with care & allow extra time to get to campus. Follow @TransLink & check https://t.co/s9I0q6OhCb & https://t.co/k40teUUqbP for commuting conditions. Monitor https://t.co/4ydSZlOn0N & @SFU on Twitter for campus updates during winter weather. pic.twitter.com/d7PMKRd3VI — Simon Fraser University (@SFU) January 10, 2020

DriveBC advice:

#BCHwys Good morning motorists! Remember to leave longer following distances today to allow more room and time to stop. Speed limit maximums are for ideal conditions, stay safe out there! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/YJM5uPVrts — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 10, 2020