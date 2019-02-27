(Black Press Media file)

Snow in the forecast for Lower Mainland

An estimated two to four centimetres could fall overnight and into Thursday

The Lower Mainland may see snow on Thursday.

Environment Canada calls for a 40-per-cent chance of flurries, beginning Wednesday evening. Those flurries could turn to snow by midnight.

An estimated two to four centimetres could fall overnight and into Thursday, before returning to a chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Along with that will come brisk temperatures ranging from -1 C Wednesday night and 4 C on Thursday.

So far, at least, there is no weather alert or warning from the ministry.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fraser Health detained a Delta patient illegally for a year, judge rules
Next story
‘There is a life to live after a diagnosis’: UBC study probes stigma of dementia

Just Posted

Bringing dignity back: Volunteer team of dentists help out Cloverdale’s underprivileged

Mobile unit is looking to secure government support to serve Surrey’s inner-city schools

Coastal FC soccer coach suspended following allegations made in blog post

Allegations “are of the deepest concern” to South Surrey/White Rock youth soccer club

Surrey council OKs two dense housing projects in Clayton

‘Phase-in’ process aims to better introduce homes, students to Clayton area

Snow in the forecast for Lower Mainland

An estimated two to four centimetres could fall overnight and into Thursday

VIDEO: Concert gives message to Surrey students that ‘Kindness Rocks’

About 3,000 Surrey students attended three shows throughout the day

Cohen says Trump knew about WikiLeaks email dump beforehand

Cohen says he does not have direct evidence that Trump colluded with the Russian government

Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage

The man has been identified by multiple viewers as comic actor Boyd Banks

Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

Outbreak has people coming forward for immunization, Adrian Dix says

B.C. school district to give students free tampons, pads

New Westminster school board votes unanimously to spend $10,000 to implement free access

‘There is a life to live after a diagnosis’: UBC study probes stigma of dementia

Researchers aim to identify and break down barriers that socially isolate people with dementia

In their words: Lower Mainland students talk about bullying in today’s world

Although cyber-bullying is prominent, physical bullying hasn’t gone away

5 to start your day

Judge rules Fraser Health illegaly detained a patient for a year, students celebrate Pink Shirt Day and more

Wilson-Raybould warns she still can’t tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office is accused of pressuring Wilson-Raybould

My moose is bigger than your moose: Norwegian politician to visit Saskatchewan

After decades of believing a highway attraction named Mac was the biggest moose in the world, Moose Jaw was toppled from top spot

Most Read