Snow in the forecast for Lower Mainland

The Lower Mainland may see snow on Thursday.
Environment Canada calls for a 40-per-cent chance of flurries, beginning Wednesday evening. Those flurries could turn to snow by midnight.
An estimated two to four centimetres could fall overnight and into Thursday, before returning to a chance of flurries in the afternoon.
Along with that will come brisk temperatures ranging from -1 C Wednesday night and 4 C on Thursday.
So far, at least, there is no weather alert or warning from the ministry.
