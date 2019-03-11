Snow warning issued in Lower Mainland despite approaching spring

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley could see up to 5 centimetres

It may be March, but snow is still in the forecast for the Lower Mainland.

In an warning issued Monday morning, Environment Canada said an approaching Pacific frontal system will bring five centimetres of snow.

Metro Vancouver and much of the Fraser Valley are expected to see rain change to snow Monday night, while over the North Shore and northeast sections of the region, wet snow is forecasted to switch to rain showers or flurries by Tuesday morning.

The agency warned drivers to be careful and that there could be significant impact on rush-hour traffic.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.