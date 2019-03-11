Snow warning issued in Lower Mainland despite approaching spring

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley could see up to 5 centimetres

It may be March, but snow is still in the forecast for the Lower Mainland.

In an warning issued Monday morning, Environment Canada said an approaching Pacific frontal system will bring five centimetres of snow.

Metro Vancouver and much of the Fraser Valley are expected to see rain change to snow Monday night, while over the North Shore and northeast sections of the region, wet snow is forecasted to switch to rain showers or flurries by Tuesday morning.

The agency warned drivers to be careful and that there could be significant impact on rush-hour traffic.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s top stories for the week of March 3–9

Cloverdale’s lantern festival clean-up delayed, overdose alert issued and more

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 8 to 10

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Pair of Surrey students earn $5,000 for youth homelessness

Princess Margaret Secondary project benefits Covenant House Vancouver

Snow expected to blanket Lower Mainland despite approaching spring

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley could see up to 5 centimetres

White Rock needs a new City Hall: corporate report

New building could cost $16 to $20 million

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

B.C. mom asks why she wasn’t told of daughter’s killer move to medium-security prison

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty asks for federal review of the prison transfer

B.C. student’s unique prom proposal was a ‘shoe-in’

Girl comes up with Croc-solid plan to ask longtime friend to event

Support for climate change action could wane if no help for coal workers: report

There are 16 coal-fired generating stations left in Canada, and nine mines for the ‘thermal coal’ that feeds them

Trump 2020 budget seeks $8.6B for wall

Top Democrats called the proposed cuts to essential services “dangerous.”

Canucks sign 19-year-old phenom Quinn Hughes

Defenceman gets three-year, entry-level deal with Vancouver

UPDATE: Waterfront Station reopened after fire alarm

All service out of the station was cancelled

Most Read