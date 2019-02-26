New poll by Angus Reid Institute finds Canadian’s opinion of Trudeau has worsened in recent weeks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

SNC-Lavalin affair takes toll on Liberal government: poll

Survey suggests Trudeau trails Scheer by seven percentage points

Two-thirds of Canadians believe there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the SNC-Lavalin affair, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute.

Should an election be held tomorrow, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals would be fall behind Andrew Scheer’s Conservative Party by seven percentage points, according to the poll, released Tuesday.

READ MORE: Trudeau partially waives solicitor-client privilege for Wilson-Raybould

The Trudeau government is alleged to have put pressure on former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould not to carry out charges of fraud and corruption against the Quebec-based engineering company. The public will soon hear from the former minister after Trudeau announced he will lift attorney-client privilege.

Sixty-six per cent of Canadians believe SNC-Lavalin should be fully tried under the Criminal Code, according to the poll.

Ninety-five per cent of people who would vote for the Conservatives, should an election be held tomorrow, believe there is a “deeper scandal” in the Prime Minister’s Office, but 72 per cent of people who support the Liberals think the affair has been “overblown.”

The poll suggests the prime minister’s approval rating has declined. Sixty per cent of Canadians view Trudeau unfavourably, with 59 per cent indicating their opinion of him has worsened in recent weeks.

The majority of Canadians also indicated having unfavourable opinions about other party leaders. Fifty-four per cent do not look highly upon Scheer, and 64 per cent do not favour New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Delta police arrest three, seize guns and drugs from Surrey residence
Next story
‘Game-changing’ program to combat food waste to expand across B.C.

Just Posted

Men from Surrey and Abbotsford wanted for gang-related murder conspiracy

Vancouver Police Department announces charges as part of multi-agency investigation

Wanted man has been arrested in connection to Surrey shooting last May

Allen Jesse Hiscock, 46, was located Sunday by Surrey RCMP’s High Risk Target Team

PHOTOS: A real James Bond co-emceed Bond-themed gala for Surrey Hospital Foundation

Event filled convention centre with 600 guests and raised close to $5 million for surgery campaign

New supportive homes proposed for Surrey

Province submits rezoning application to city for 38 supportive homes

PHOTOS: Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year breaks fundraising record

More than $90,000 raised for Cloverdale Community Kitchen

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

Lost snowboarder safe after chilly night near Cypress

The 37-year-old man was found on the mountain’s north side, outside of the resort’s boundary.

Higher wages, child benefit increases leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets

Fewer Canadians were below the poverty line in 2017 than 2016, Statistics Canada said

Measles vaccine screening likely for B.C. schools this fall

Outbreak has people coming forward for immunization, Adrian Dix says

‘Game-changing’ program to combat food waste to expand across B.C.

Three-month pilot project in Chilliwack saw food waste redirected to make an estimated 250,000 meals

SNC-Lavalin affair takes toll on Liberal government: poll

Survey suggests Trudeau trails Scheer by seven percentage points

A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

Menu will feature old classic and new options

Special Olympics BC Winter Games a success

Top performers from the SOBC Games in Vernon qualified for spots on Team BC, members to be announced.

NDP leader Singh promises action on affordable housing after winning byelection

Leader will now have a seat in parliament

Most Read