Snapchat used to make mass shooting threat in Kamloops

RCMP did not dub the threat a hoax, instead called it “unsubstantiated”

  • Jun. 19, 2018 12:25 p.m.
  • News

—Kamloops this Week

Kamloops RCMP could not identify the source of what it is calling an “unsubstantiated threat” last week that circulated via social media and text messages.

Extra patrols were conducted downtown over the weekend after information spread regarding a supposed “mass shooting” planned for downtown.

REALTED: Social media threat leads to arrest of Salmon Arm Secondary student

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said a threat via Snapchat was reported to police on Friday night.

“We investigated the origin of the threat as far as we could,” she said. “We made extra patrols in the downtown area, as we would for any threat. We take all threats seriously.”

Police aren’t saying what the threat was because “we’ve learned through the school system that people like to do copycats,” Shelkie said.

Text messages viewed by KTW warned of avoiding the city’s downtown core “for your own safety there will be a mass shooting.”

The threat did not come to fruition, but the scare came days after a shooting in Sahali. Shelkie would not go so far as to dub the threat a hoax — instead calling it “unsubstantiated” — but she said anyone who receives such a threat should immediately contact Kamloops RCMP by calling 250-828-3000.

RELATED: Man injured in Kamloops drug trade shooting

“Whatever means they receive it through, if it’s social media, save that screenshot, to know where it came from, the time and the date,” Shelkie said. “Give the police a call and give us all of the information that you know, including the screenshot.”

Shelkie said threats within the community are uncommon, but do occur on occasion within schools.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Christian school mulls covenant, future of law school after court ruling

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s June Market Days to be bigger than ever

More than 90 vendors will line 176 Street for event this Saturday

Body of young man who drowned in Chilliwack Lake recovered

Searchers find 18-year-old from Surrey seven days after he disappeared

Retiring teacher puts the ‘We’ in North Delta school team that has raised $200K in nine years

After 30 years of work, Joan Stephens says goodbye to Sunshine Hills Elementary – well, not quite

Teen sees first-hand impact of fundraising efforts in Rwanda

An annual fundraising bike ride for Rwandan education happens this Saturday in Fort Langley.

OUR VIEW: Hiring more police officers is not a panacea

Will having more police arrest the occurrence of gang violence in Surrey? Very unlikely

VIDEO: In Surrey, ‘The Magic Flute’ opera has makings of ‘modern-day superhero movie’

Show director Dolores Scott raves about young talent in weekend production at Surrey Arts Centre

Snapchat used to make mass shooting threat in Kamloops

RCMP did not dub the threat a hoax, instead called it “unsubstantiated”

B.C. groups file response to government’s fight against solitary confinement

B.C. Supreme Court judge suspended ruling for one year to give government time to draft legislation

National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately

Sporting organizations will lose federal funding abuse goes unreported, says Kirsty Duncan

BC conservation officers release badger from wolf trap

Badger recovering after being caught in trap near Williams Lake

Firearms suspected cause of small forest fire west of Harrison Lake

Blaze currently 50% contained by provincial crews

B.C. Christian school mulls covenant, future of law school after court ruling

The university still wants to open a law school, but is looking at its options.

Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

Swoop destinations include Abbotsford, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton

Heat wave could lead to record-breaking electricity use: BC Hydro

Monday was a hot one, and many turned to fans and air conditioners for relief from the heat

Most Read