Snake spotted in Surrey, caught by animal control

The four-foot long ball python was found lying on a stump in Tynehead Park

This four-foot long ball python was spotted in Tynehead Park on May 19, 2020 by Paul Peterson. (Facebook)

A family got quite the surprise when they saw something unexpected while walking through Tynehead Park on Tuesday.

A four-foot long ball python was found lying on a stump. It was spotted by Paul Peterson as he was walking along the trail in Surrey with two others.

“Quite the shock seeing it out of the corner of my eye when I was walking the trail,” Peterson wrote on Facebook.

The trio reported the sighting to animal control along with the GPS coordinates.

Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge suggested the snake was abandoned by its owner.

“This is not a native snake but a pet ball python. Every spring animals like this get dumped. This is the fourth this month. Please don’t dump pets. Is that really so much to ask?”

The snake was located and collected the next day, on May 20, by animal control.

