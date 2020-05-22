This four-foot long ball python was spotted in Tynehead Park on May 19, 2020 by Paul Peterson. (Facebook)

Snake spotted in Surrey, caught by animal control

The four-foot long ball python was found lying on a stump in Tynehead Park

A family got quite the surprise when they saw something unexpected while walking through Tynehead Park on Tuesday.

A four-foot long ball python was found lying on a stump. It was spotted by Paul Peterson as he was walking along the trail in Surrey with two others.

“Quite the shock seeing it out of the corner of my eye when I was walking the trail,” Peterson wrote on Facebook.

The trio reported the sighting to animal control along with the GPS coordinates.

Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge suggested the snake was abandoned by its owner.

“This is not a native snake but a pet ball python. Every spring animals like this get dumped. This is the fourth this month. Please don’t dump pets. Is that really so much to ask?”

The snake was located and collected the next day, on May 20, by animal control.

RELATED: Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

This four-foot long ball python was spotted in Tynehead Park on May 19, 2020 by Paul Peterson. (Facebook)

Previous story
Allegedly impaired South Surrey driver arrested twice within hours
Next story
Surrey fire crews respond to Whalley highrise fire

Just Posted

Police warn of sex offender, who poses ‘high risk to re-offend,’ released into Surrey

Kristjon Otto Olson convicted of ‘sexual offences against minors,’ Surrey RCMP say

Allegedly impaired South Surrey driver arrested twice within hours

Man taken home by police was later found at the wheel of different vehicle, RCMP say

World freestyle skateboarding contest goes from Cloverdale to online

Event, typically held during rodeo weekend, was revamped due to pandemic, say organizers

No rush to reopen for some Semiahmoo Peninsula restaurants

Safety and training paramount for South Surrey/White Rock establishments

Surrey fire crews respond to Whalley highrise fire

Freelancer on scene says it was on the fourth floor

Tories want Parliament declared ‘essential service,’ regular House sittings

‘This is about whether or not a country like Canada can have a functional Parliament during a crisis’

To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

The home base of the Snowbirds is in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Washington, Yukon, Alaska reopening, B.C. hotels set to restart

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

The goal is to get more businesses operating with patio spaces sooner, amid government’s reopening plan

Snake spotted in Surrey, caught by animal control

The four-foot long ball python was found lying on a stump in Tynehead Park

UPDATED: COVID-19 deaths climb to 16 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID-19 outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

Most Read