Smoke, pollution trigger air quality advisory in Lower Mainland

Environment Canada issues an air quality advisory for the Lower Mainland July 27. It’s expected to last until July 31. (Black Press Media file photo)

Residents in the Lower Mainland are likely waking up to hazy conditions as heat-induced pollutants and smoke from the Lytton-area wildfire converge overhead.

Environment Canada issued an air quality advisory for the region early Wednesday morning (July 27).

It said of particular concern are higher than usual ground-level ozone readings. Ground-level ozone is formed when pollutants from burning fuel react with volatile organic compounds in the presence of sunlight. It’s creation is accelerated on hot days, such as during the heat wave much of B.C. is currently experiencing.

Smoke from the Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton is also contributing, according to Environment Canada.

People in the Lower Mainland are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity from the mid-afternoon to early evening. This is particularly important for people with underlying health conditions, such as lung or heart disease, asthma, diabetes or respiratory infections. Pregnant people, older adults, children, people working outside, and those experiencing homelessness are also at a higher risk.

The advisory is set to remain in place until the end of Sunday.

Information on reducing exposure to pollution and current air quality levels can be found at airhealth.ca.

