A disappointing bath bar was among complaints the Better Business Bureau received in 2022. (Canva photo)

Smelly worker, disappointing bath bar: Odd complaints filed to BBB in 2022

Better Business Bureau fields around 36,000 complaints a year, some more memorable than others

Four outlandish complaints filed to the Better Business Bureau last year seriously challenge whether the customer is indeed always right.

The BBB says it receives around 36,000 complaints a year throughout Canada, usually ranging anywhere from a bad meal to discrimination to criminal allegations.

Sometimes though, complaints are just plain old odd. The BBB says four complaints in particular stood out to it in 2022.

In one incident, a man demanded a refund from a bar after he bought a round of drinks for a group of women and it didn’t result in them engaging with him.

In another refund complaint, a consumer was upset about a bath bar they got for Christmas that wasn’t as foamy or bubbly as they wanted it to be.

A different consumer complained about his oil change technician who apparently smelled “like a dead cat in an alleyway” and looked like Marv, the tall burglar from the Home Alone movies.

Finally, the BBB says it fielded a complaint from a consumer who wanted a refund on their ramen noodle package that reportedly didn’t have enough seasoning inside.

No matter how strange things get, BBB Mainland B.C. Communications Specialist Aaron Guillen says they always review a complaint and determine its authenticity.

“It’s important to tell your good and bad experiences with businesses to BBB.”

Complaints can be submitted to bbb.org/file-a-complaint. Scams can be reported to bbb.org/scamtracker.

