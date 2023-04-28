A plane crashed into a field in the Salmon River Valley during the morning of Friday, April 28. (Amanda Anne/ Facebook)

A plane crashed into a field in the Salmon River Valley during the morning of Friday, April 28. (Amanda Anne/ Facebook)

Small plane crash near Salmon Arm results in minor injuries

The aircraft crashed into a field in the Salmon River Valley

A pilot and passenger were able to walk away with only minor injuries after a small plane crashed near Salmon Arm.

During the morning of Friday, April 28, a small aircraft crashed in a field in the Salmon River Valley, said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

“At this time, the pilot and sole occupant of the plane suffered only minor injuries,” said West just after 10 a.m.

Emergency crews were on scene and were clearing the area.

More details to come as they become available.

READ MORE: Driving offences result in 8 vehicles in 2 weeks impounded in Salmon Arm

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Salmon Armsmall plane crash

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Twitter reacts: ‘But no money if Surrey keeps the RCMP. What a disgrace.’
Next story
From Surrey to New West, northbound lanes on Pattullo Bridge are closed this weekend

Just Posted

A new exhibition that explores the roots of well-known mythical creatures is coming to the Museum of Surrey. (Image via surrey.ca)
Exhibit on mythical creatures to open at Museum of Surrey

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke talks to media at City Hall on Friday (April 28) in City Centre. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey will ignore province’s recommendations and stick with RCMP, Locke says

Police investigate a fatal shooting in South Surrey in July 2022. (File photo)
Twitter reacts: ‘But no money if Surrey keeps the RCMP. What a disgrace.’

Brickhouse Building owners Kevin Basran and Ravi Sidhu. (Contributed photo)
French-inspired design earns South Surrey homebuilder a nod at 2023 HAVAN Awards