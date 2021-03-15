FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Small-scale outdoor religious services will soon return to B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (March 15).

In-person religious services have been banned in the province since November, when Henry put in a slew of restrictions on events and gatherings. Since then, she said her office has been working with Robert Daum, fellow and lead of diversity and innovation at Simon Fraser University’s Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue, as well as religious leaders on plans for a return to in-person services.

“I know how challenging it has been for many people not allowed to congregate with those in their faith communities,” Henry said.

“We will be providing a class variance to allow outdoor religious services in small numbers in the coming days.”

The move comes just ahead of Passover and Easter, which begin at the end of March and the beginning of April.

Henry said the province is working on how to begin a “gradual and safe phased reopening of ongoing indoor services” in April.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusReligion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

Just Posted

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)
PHOTOS: South Surrey grandmother excited to give ‘big hugs’ after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Lorraine Gibson, 90, was one of several seniors to receive immunization Monday morning

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum poses with an example of a Surrey Police Service cruiser. (File photo)
Surrey councillor lodging complaint against mayor

Brenda Locke filing complaint with Minister of Municipal Affairs over denial of policing referendum notice of motion

Mike MacSorley, former general manager of Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association. (File photo)
Mike MacSorley no longer general manager of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association

Shannon Claypool and the City of Surrey’s Kelsey Swanson to fill in temporarily

Ahmed Hussen, federal minister of families, children and social development and minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). (Screen shot)
Surrey to get 44 housing units for women, feds announce Monday

Surrey to benefit from $16.4 M Rapid Housing Initiative that will see 44 new affordable homes constructed in Whalley

Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 10330 144th St. in Surrey. (submitted photo)
Surrey Food Bank’s newest depot opens in ‘amazing’ church space to serve Whalley/Guildford

‘We believe this location has the potential to become our largest (depot),’ rep says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Andy van de Wetering makes sure to get his five kilometre hike in rain-or-shine. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: 76-year-old Maple Ridge man walking equivalent of trek to Calgary and back to support friend

Andy van de Wetering hikes five kilometres daily to buoy spirits of cancer fighter

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in support of Samantha Chalifoux, whose son Traevon, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September after being reported missing four days earlier.
Mom of teen found dead in Abbotsford group home still seeking answers

GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Samantha Chalifoux’s legal fight

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Most Read