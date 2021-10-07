Surrey RCMP safely disposed of a ‘small explosive device’ in South Surrey Wednesday evening. (McdWendy Twitter photo)

Surrey RCMP safely disposed of a ‘small explosive device’ in South Surrey Wednesday evening. (McdWendy Twitter photo)

‘Small explosive device’ found in South Surrey home safely detonated

Police said investigation remains open

Surrey RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit was called to a South Surrey residence Wednesday evening to detonate a “small explosive device.”

Surrey RCMP said police located the device inside a residence near King George Boulevard and 10 Avenue while assisting another agency.

“Experts believe that it would not have caused any significant damage,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said of the device. “Whenever police are dealing with a suspected explosive device extra precautions are taken to ensure the safety of everyone.”

SEE ALSO: Military called after replica grenade found in South Surrey storage locker

A South Surrey resident alerted Peace Arch News of the police activity Wednesday evening, reporting a “boom” sound “every now and then.”

Munn said that “out of an abundance of caution” neighbouring residences were evacuated while the Explosive Disposal United safely disposed the device.

“The investigation remains ongoing and there is no current risk to the public.”

Previous story
B.C. teachers eager to EASE high school anxiety
Next story
New mandatory training required for commercial truck drivers in B.C.

Just Posted

Tai Brown stops to take a selfie with some customers at Tommie’s Jerk. Brown’s restaurant has been nominated for a Clovie award in the “Small Business Hospitality” category. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Chamber names 2021 Clovie Award nominees

Singer Ben Klein entertains residents at Czorny Alzheimer Centre in Surrey on Wednesday, Oct. 6, during an outdoor concert brought there by Rick’s Heart Foundation. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Concerts return to Surrey care home, thanks to an organization that brings the music

A B.C. vaccine passport. (Black Press Media)
OPINION: Why we should all be pushing back against B.C.’s vaccine pass

Metro Vancouver’s regional planning committee will weigh economic and environmental impacts of Surrey’s plan for South Campbell Heights. (Mike Falconer photo)
Metro Van committee to hear opposing viewpoints on Surrey’s South Campbell Heights plan