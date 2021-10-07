‘Small explosive device’ found in South Surrey home safely detonated

Surrey RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit was called to a South Surrey residence Wednesday evening to detonate a “small explosive device.”

Surrey RCMP said police located the device inside a residence near King George Boulevard and 10 Avenue while assisting another agency.

“Experts believe that it would not have caused any significant damage,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said of the device. “Whenever police are dealing with a suspected explosive device extra precautions are taken to ensure the safety of everyone.”

A South Surrey resident alerted Peace Arch News of the police activity Wednesday evening, reporting a “boom” sound “every now and then.”

Munn said that “out of an abundance of caution” neighbouring residences were evacuated while the Explosive Disposal United safely disposed the device.

“The investigation remains ongoing and there is no current risk to the public.”