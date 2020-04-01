All seven speed cameras are now operational in Surrey, along with one in North Delta. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Driving

Slow down: All Surrey, North Delta speed cameras are now operational

There are 35 total in the province

All seven Surrey speed cameras are now up and running.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced Wednesday (April 1) that all 35 speed cameras in the province are now in place, with 34 of them operational.

READ ALSO: Cameras will ticket speeding drivers at seven Surrey intersections – even if the light is green, May 7, 2020

READ ALSO: B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail, April 1, 2020

Along with the cameras, the province has also installed new signs at each speed camera site to warn drivers.

Back in May of 2019, the ministry announced the 35 of its 140 intersection safety cameras (ISC) would be “tweaked to slow the worst leadfoots.”

The cameras ticket people speeding through green, yellow and red cameras. It’s the registered owner of the vehicle who would receive the ticket.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, said at the time that to “discourage high speeds” at the locations, government and police won’t disclose the speed threshold that will trigger the new cameras. The ministry says this is “consistent with every other Canadian jurisdiction using automated speed enforcement,” but added that depending on continued monitoring of the ISC program and evaluation of road safety outcomes, “this threshold may change in the future.”

The province activated its first Surrey camera 152nd Street at King George Boulevard in late July, with the second camera at 96th Avenue at 132nd Street in early 2020.

READ ALSO: Province starts testing speed cameras in Surrey intersections, July 9, 2019

The seven Surrey intersections are:

• 128th Street at 88th Avenue

• 152nd Street at 96th Avenue

• 152nd Street at King George Boulevard

• 64th Avenue at 152nd Street

• 96th Avenue at 132nd Street

• King George Boulevard at 104th Avenue

• King George Boulevard at 80th Avenue

There is also a speed camera in North Delta at Nordel Way at 84th Avenue.

A map showing all of the ISCs can be found here.

The ministry states that since it activated its first five cameras at the end of July 2019, the program has issued more than 20,000 speeding tickets. The fastest, according to the ministry, was clocked going 174 km/h in an 80-km/h zone.

