Bhinder Sajan, right to left, Shannon Waters, Liza Yuzda, Justine Hunter, Jen Holmwood, Katie DeRosa, Tanya Fletcher and Kylie Stanton pose for a photo at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on March 28, 2019. The Speaker of B.C.’s legislature says a preliminary review of the building’s dress code now permits women to wear sleeveless dresses and sleeveless shirts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

Sleeveless dresses are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

The Speaker of B.C.’s legislature says a preliminary review of the building’s dress code now permits women to wear sleeveless dresses and sleeveless shirts.

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway, but until the report is complete business attire for women includes sleeveless dresses, shirts and blouses.

Plecas ordered the review last week after some female journalists and a staff member with the NDP wore short-sleeved attire in defiance of the dress code after legislature staff told some women to cover up their arms.

The protest saw Finance Minister Carole James criticize the legislature’s dress code for women as she called for it to be updated.

READ MORE: Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Plecas says in a statement that all members of the legislature’s staff, including politicians, party and government officials, and the media, are encouraged to continue to wear professional business attire but he recognizes women’s business wear includes a range of contemporary options.

Plecas says policing dress guidelines will no longer be the responsibility of the sergeant-at-arms or legislature staff to enforce and individuals are capable of choosing appropriate professional attire.

READ MORE: ‘Disgusting and shameful’: School dress code debate by B.C. trustees irk union head

The Canadian Press

