Frostbite, thefts, sleeping under snow experienced by Semiahmoo Peninsula’s homeless as shelters run over-capacity

Icy weather brings a world of danger to people experiencing homelessness. In addition, the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s temporary supportive systems are due to close, but the need does not just end when the weather warms up, say advocates. (Sobia Moman photo)

This is part three in a series on homelessness in South Surrey and White Rock.

White Rock’s daytime warming centre will close its door on March 31, 2023 until the next winter season comes around. Not long after, the local temporary overnight shelter will also close its doors in mid-April until next winter.

What will happen to the community who rely on these services is heavy on the minds of the operators of the spaces, as it is almost impossible to predict what the disruption in service will do to the homeless population in the area.

Which is why Semiahmoo Peninsula advocacy workers and a local politician are drawing attention to the gaps in service.

Shelter, warming centre running at over-capacity due to high demand

Upkar Singh Tatlay, founder and executive director of Engaged Communities Canada Society (ECCS) – the organization that operates White Rock’s daytime warming centre – said the spell of cold weather prior to Christmas already demonstrated the centre is seeing a higher need in the community than they are equipped for.

“In terms of capacity, we were full – we were beyond full,” he said.

“All the chairs were taken but it was like ‘you are freezing outside. It would be inhumane to make you stay outside right now when you’ve already been suffering. Let’s get you inside so you can at least stand’. So there was a whole section of people who were just standing.”

With a capacity for 30 individuals in the trailer, the demand was actually closer to 40 people, Tatlay told Peace Arch News.

The plan for the centre was to have nurses and counsellors tending to visitors once a week at the White Rock site. But because of various staffing difficulties Tatlay was informed about beforehand, he said, healthcare workers have not been at the centre since the first week of December.

“With no nurses, it’s really up to us now to deal with it,” he added, pointing to numerous individuals who get injured in the cold weather and others who come in with sopping wet clothing.

“We had people inside shivering for hours (because) the cold had reached their bones.

“I want to not have to do this. I wish we didn’t have a need for these services. Our goal should be not having a need for this at all.”

With only one overnight shelter in the area, the demand the temporary space is seeing is far higher than the capacity allows.

Mount Olive Lutheran Church’s overnight shelter runs daily from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and has mats for 25 individuals to sleep on in the multi purpose room. The reality is, however, the number of individuals who show up at the shelter are in the mid-40s, said Susan Wieczorek, a volunteer at the shelter.

“If there’s more than 25 that come in, they don’t get a mat but they can come in and get warm and there’s chairs… We’re often over-capacity which is a sad comment on society that so many people need a place to stay,” she said.

Wieczorek adds that because the shelter, overseen by Options Community Services, is temporary “it’s like a band-aid solution.”

Many people experiencing homelessness are still sleeping on the streets, Leanne Utendale — manager of Sources’ outreach team — observes during the group’s time spent going around the Peninsula with supplies for people they see on the streets.

“Mostly, it’s people trying different techniques to stay warm. So making makeshift shelters out of cardboard on the streets or underground,” she said.

On the days of freezing temperatures, the group will see individuals with frostbite and other physical injuries. This is also often the case with folks who frequent the daytime warming centre, Tatlay said.

“There’s easily over a dozen people with their hands all wrapped up… (frostbite) is really bad.”

Last winter, there was a man who “was sleeping in like a closet over night but his feet were outside so his feet were all frost-bitten” leading to his toes being amputated, said Mandave Dhadda, a staff member of the warming centre.

Another visitor of the daytime space, David, was sleeping outdoors on the night of Dec. 19 when the Semiahmoo Peninsula saw about 35 centimetres of snowfall over night. In a sleeping bag, David’s head portion was covered by trees but the lower half of his body was “completely covered in snow, inches high.”

“Freezing, terrible, numb,” is how David described his night.

Another man has been sleeping on concrete under steps leading up to a portable washroom, Tatlay said.

Others who sleep outside have their belongings stolen, like one man who showed up at the centre on a rainy day with no shoes on and told staff that he was “sleeping and someone just ripped them off my feet.”

While doing outreach, Utendale said that it feels great to give people supplies from donations they receive but oftentimes “when we see them again, they don’t have those same things. It can get lost, stolen and it’s hard for them to move around with a bunch of (items) because they don’t have a home to put it in.”

During the extreme weather, hand warmers and blankets are crucial for the unhoused, Utendale said.

“If you’re literally worried about shoes, a meal, not sleeping under some steps, how can you even begin to think about the next steps in life?” Tatlay ponders.

During the extreme weather, Fraser Health’s Integrated Homeless Action Response Team (IHART) were working throughout the region also.

“These teams form a regional network of multidisciplinary care providers to support the needs of people who are sheltered, unsheltered and living in encampments and select supportive housing environments,” said Nick Eagland, communications rep. for the health authority.

“As an example of this dedication, the Burnaby IHART drove and hiked through ice and snow to reach several difficult-to-access encampments and ensure people could get the care they needed.”

‘Two steps forward, twenty steps back’

Once White Rock’s daytime warming centre and South Surrey’s overnight shelter close, cooling centres, including a tent with misting stations that Tatlay’s organization runs will likely return in the warmer months. ECCS’s summer space sees similar visitors as the winter centre does.

The time in-between, however, is unpredictable, Tatlay said.

“We have people on the last day when we close who say ‘Hope you guys open up again soon. I don’t know what’s going to happen to me between then and now’ and they’re serious about that. The next time they’ll be inside is the next time we open up the doors again. They won’t go anywhere else.”

If it’s not lack of space, the reasons range from issues that have led to some individuals being banned from shelters and others who do not feel safe staying in any shelter at all.

“What that does is it makes work harder because when we re-open, either in the summer or the winter, that’s a lot of medical stuff that’s been on the backlog for them. Nurses will be like, and they’ve said this already, ‘This is the problem. Because you guys close, that wound care we were doing, we’re back to the start, if not worse.’ So we’re trying to build that back up again,” Tatlay said.

“Two steps forward, twenty steps back.”

A similar situation was seen at the warming centre last winter, Tatlay said.

While unhoused people in South Surrey and White Rock can get access to counsellors, nurses, food items and a designated space during the day in the summers, their nights are not so stable as the overnight shelter only operates for the colder months.

For this reason, Wieczorek wants to see a permanent shelter established in the area, but notes that government involvement is needed to support that initiative.

Waiting periods for access to services can be dangerous

Surrey-South MLA Elenore Sturko visits with and speaks to Tatlay often, she said, as a resource to learn more about the demographic of people experiencing homelessness in the area and see exactly where the failures lie.

“There’s just a spectrum of issues and for (wintery) days, it can be deadly,” Sturko told PAN, pointing to individuals who work while living on the streets or in vehicles, many while dealing with serious mental health concerns, substance use issues, physical disabilities and more concerns that are not being addressed.

Meanwhile, White Rock mayor Megan Knight declined a request for an interview with Peace Arch News on the topic of homelessness in the city.

Instead, she sent a prepared statement, noting she had nothing further to add at this time.

“The City of White Rock appreciates the need for supportive housing, especially during extreme weather, which is why it has formed a partnership with Surrey to operate an emergency warming centre… until March 2023, and also operates cooling centres in the summer,” the statement reads.

“As the newly formed Council sets plans and priorities for the term, this is definitely a topic we will be discussing.”

Not one solution but a variety of initiatives are needed to support those experiencing homelessness, she said.

Sturko described past government action in addressing these issues as “putting a bucket under a drip and meanwhile, a tidal wave came. I think many communities and provinces find themselves with an overflowing problem (that is) under-resourced and that’s where we are today. Now, we need a solution that addresses a tsunami after it’s already happened.”

Playing catch-up to the issues in society today stems back to the 1980s, notes Sarah Canham, researcher and adjunct professor of gerontology at Simon Fraser University.

“It really is a structural system level issue wherein the federal government discontinued their investment in social and subsidized low income housing and so we’re now dealing with the repercussions of not having enough housing that’s affordable for people,” she said.

More funding into BC Housing is crucial, Sturko believes.

In addition, mental health and addictions treatment are “severely under-funded in my opinion.”

“We need to ensure that when a person is ready, it’s there. A lot of times, that waiting period between when a person is ready to go and have the help and when it’s actually available, there’s so much time for a relapse or overdose (so) we need to close that hole,” Sturko said.

