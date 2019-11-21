(File photo)

SkyTrain workers vote 96.8% in favour of job action, union says

CUPE 7000’s main issues have been wages, staffing, overtime and sick leave

The vast majority of SkyTrain workers have voted in favour of job action if a new deal cannot be reached, their union says.

Members voted 96.8 per cent in favour of job action, with a notably high turnout, CUPE 7000 said in a news release on Thursday.

Eight days have been scheduled for mediation, though the local’s leadership has said they will sit down anytime with the BC Rapid Transit Company.

The employees have been without a contract since Aug. 31. Their main sticking points are wages, staffing, overtime and sick leave.

The union represents about 900 SkyTrain attendants and control operators, as well as staff in administration and maintenance.

Bus workers’ job action in Metro Vancouver, meanwhile, is approaching its fourth week.

More to come

