SkyTrain worker threatened, passenger attacked in racist tirade

Clinton Sebastiano, 31, is charged with one count of robbery and uttering threats

Clinton Sebastiano, 31, is being charged with threatening a SkyTrain worker Tuesday (March 29) and well as targeting, attacking and robbing a passenger. (Black Press Media files)

Police arrested a man suspected of injuring a SkyTrain passenger and threatening an employee during a racist tirade that broke out in New Westminster and ended in Burnaby on Tuesday.

It is alleged that Clinton Sebastiano, 31, was asked by an attendant to step off a SkyTrain at 22 Street Station at around 9:10 p.m.

“There was visible vomit on his clothes and the floor,” said Sgt. Clint Hampton with Transit Police. The suspect took the call-out personally and threatened the worker using racial slurs.

Hampton said the suspect then directed his “racially charged tirade” toward a passenger. The man demanded cash from the victim before threatening to stab him with a screwdriver.

The victim tried to take a photo of the suspect as he walked away from Royal Oak Station, prompting the enraged man to force open the doors of an elevator where the passenger was.

“The suspect then allegedly violently punched the victim upward of 30 times before stealing his headphones and leaving the station,” Hampton said.

At around 9:25 p.m. the suspect returned and was arrested by Burnaby RCMP.

Sebastiano is well known to the police. He is charged with one count of robbery and uttering threats.

The 31-year-old has been remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 7.

