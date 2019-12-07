(Surrey Now-Leader file photo)

SkyTrain strike to begin Tuesday with ‘full shutdown’, CUPE says

B.C. Rapid Transit Company president says job action is ‘completely unacceptable’

CUPE 7000 has announced a SkyTrain strike with a “full shutdown,” beginning Tuesday morning (Dec. 10).

The local union issued the 72-hour strike notice Friday afternoon (Dec. 6) after four days of mediated talks with B.C. Rapid Transit Company and “no significant progress was made on key issues,” according to a release Saturday (Dec. 7).

READ ALSO: CUPE issues 72-hour strike notice for SkyTrain, Dec. 6, 2019

The system shutdown, CUPE 7000 says, will begin at 5 a.m. on Tuesday and regular service will resume on Friday at 5 a.m.

“We understand that this is a massive action that will cause a great deal of inconvenience to our passengers, which is why we hope we can still reach an agreement before Tuesday morning,” said CUPE 7000 president Tony Rebelo. “We have been either at the table or in mediation for almost 50 days now, so it’s time to get a deal done.”

A statement from BCRTC president Michel Ladrak Saturday states that the company is “extremely disappointed” that the union has decided to take “the drastic step” of a full strike.

“It is completely unacceptable the union has chosen to use the 150,000 people who use the Expo and Millenium lines each weekday as leverage.”

Ladrak also said that BCRTC “remains committed” to getting a deal done, and will continue bargaining “until the last moment to avoid this unnecessary and disruptive job action.”

CUPE 7000 represents approximately 900 SkyTrain workers who provide service as SkyTrain attendants and control operators as well as administration, maintenance, and technical staff.

The last contract expired on August 31, 2019.

On Nov. 21, CUPE 7000 members voted 96.8 per cent in favour of a strike.

READ ALSO: SkyTrain workers vote in 96.8% in favour of job action, union says, Nov. 21, 2019

The last SkyTrain strike was a single day shutdown more than twenty years ago, according to the release.

A strike would not affect the Canada Line.

It also won’t affect the West Coast Express, bus, SeaBus and Handy DART service.

BCRTC is also working with TransLink and Coast Mountain Bus Company to “secure” additional bus service on existing routes, “but customers should consider alternate arrangements should a full strike proceed.”

This comes two days after bus and SeaBus workers voted in favour of a new three-year deal with Coast Mountain Bus Company, following job action in late November.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Strong turnout of volunteers to search for missing senior

Just Posted

Surrey 37 per cent behind in housing supply projections

Of 18 cities in Metro Vancouver, only City of North Vancouver and Richmond met or exceeded projections

Surrey RCMP asks for public’s help to find missing 15-year-old boy

Prabhjot Singh Gill was last seen Dec. 6 in the area of 140th Street and 66th Avenue

Winning Christmas card art shown at Surrey gallery

Arts Council of Surrey’s annual competition won by Edwin Stephen and Nancy Painter

Delta police campaign shines a light relationship violence

Campaign comes after a Delta man was charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats

Surrey RCMP on scene after reports of shots fired into a home

Police say the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Strong turnout of volunteers to search for missing senior

Ted Vanderveen disappeared in rural Maple Ridge on Nov. 28

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

SkyTrain strike to begin Tuesday with ‘full shutdown’, CUPE says

B.C. Rapid Transit Company president says job action is ‘completely unacceptable’

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

Owners of hotels on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside fight $1 expropriation in court

Vancouver City Council voted to expropriate the properties for $1 each in November

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

Most Read