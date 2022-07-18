The SkyTrain SkyBridge. (Photo: TransLink) The SkyTrain SkyBridge. (Photo: TransLink)

The SkyTrain SkyBridge. (Photo: TransLink) The SkyTrain SkyBridge. (Photo: TransLink)

SkyTrain riders should expect delays during SkyBridge upgrades

TransLink advisory says to expect delays from July 31 – Aug. 7 and from Aug. 13 – 20 between Scott Road Station and Columbia Station during all service hours

SkyTrain riders who travel between Surrey and New Westminster on the Expo Line are advised to allot extra time for their trip while TransLink continues to upgrade the tracks along the SkyBridge over the Fraser River.

A TransLink advisory says that during construction Expo Line trains will use only one side of the SkyBridge tracks only “so crews can work safely on the opposite tracks,” from July 31 – Aug. 7 and from Aug. 13 – 20, impacting between Scott Road Station and Columbia Station during all service hours.

TransLink advises rider to plan for roughly 20 minutes of extra travel time to account for any delays and to travel outside peak hours if possible to avoid crowding while TransLink replaces “essential rail components” that since 1990 have carried more than five million trains. This is the final phase of SkyBridge expansion joint replacement work that began last year.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

SkyTrainSurreyTransLink

Previous story
Indigenous leaders demand public inquiry into fatal police incident in Williams Lake
Next story
Chilliwack senior fears homelessness as she faces rental crisis head on

Just Posted

The latest overpass to be broadsided by a vehicle in Langley is the rail overpass between Glover Road and 232nd Street, eastbound on Highway One. The overpass was hit at around 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Eight and counting: another overpass hit by a truck

The SkyTrain SkyBridge. (Photo: TransLink) The SkyTrain SkyBridge. (Photo: TransLink)
SkyTrain riders should expect delays during SkyBridge upgrades

teaser photo
Surrey ‘NHL’ gamer finishes top-8 in Montreal, returns home with hockey-draft memories of trip

Manobhira “Manu” Nellutla chats about his life while living and working in three different countries. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Manu Nellutla, a local author, sits down for a coffee and a chat