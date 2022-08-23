Looking south from the Chilliwack Airport, which is getting a new automated weather system. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Looking south from the Chilliwack Airport, which is getting a new automated weather system. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Skies will be the limit once Chilliwack Airport gets new automated weather system

Council approved purchase of new weather observing system for $169, 244

The Chilliwack Airport is getting an automated weather observing system (AWOS) that will allow planes to fly in and out of Chilliwack regardless of visibility issues.

Chilliwack council approved the purchase of a Mesotech AWOS system from Approach Navigation Systems in the amount of $169,244 at last Tuesday’s council meeting.

Without one of these automated systems, landings and takeoffs in Chilliwack are on a strictly visual basis.

Coun. Chris Kloot said he was happy to see this come before council, and the fact that gas tax revenues will offset the cost of the project is a “bonus” for Chilliwack.

“We know after last November’s weather event how critical the Chilliwack airport became,” Kloot said, referring to when the highway was closed after flooding.

“Ensuring they have the proper tools in place to not only enhance safety but also to enhance growth is a prudent move on our behalf,” Kloot added during the council meeting.

Once installed, the airport will be able to operate in any kind of weather – regardless of visibility issues.

Coun. Jeff Shields noted the entire budget for the project was a line item for $260,000 in the budget. He asked if staff anticipated a lot of installation costs.

The installation will require “a foundation and there is electrical work,” for the tower, according to the response from Ryan Mulligan, director of recreation and culture. Some directional drilling is also forthcoming so the total installation costs are not yet known but staff wanted to ensure the money in the budget would cover everything related to the AWOS.

Kloot asked if they were anticipating it would be in place by the end of 2022, and was told that AWOS parts are “60 to 90 days out,” and the purchase order would sent by the end of last week.

Mayor Ken Popove noted that the work by airport officials went unrecognized to some degree, in terms of what they managed to offer in terms of flights during the catastrophic flooding last fall.

“They could have done more if this system had been in place,” Popove said “It will be a great addition to our infrastructure.”

Once the automated system is installed, landings and takeoff will proceed regardless of visibility, “keeping the airport open during any type of weather event,” according to the staff report to council. “The absence of such a system became apparent the the November atmospheric rain event as the airport had to limit operating hours.”

The AWOS system can be customized to the needs of each airport. The array of sensors can include any or all of the following: ultrasonic wind speed/direction, temperature, dew point, relative humidity, altimeter and visibility, as well as weather, cloud height, sky condition, runway surface and more

RELATED: Thousands come out for Flight Fest

RELATED: Daily flights now offered by Cascadia Air

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AirportCity of Chilliwack

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Thieves siphon 13,000 litres of diesel from northern B.C. school district works yard
Next story
Moscow seeks a ‘sense of normal’ amid Ukraine conflict

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Man, 33, in critical condition after being chased away from party and beaten

Amanda Grey (left), a KPU open education strategist, and Karen Meijer-Kline, KPU scholarly communications librarian, inside KPU Library, which offers resources for Zero Textbook Cost courses. (Submitted photo)
‘Zero Textbook Cost’ initiative grows at a Surrey university, saving students nearly $8.5M

Police on scene of a fatal shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park on Saturday evening (July 30, 2022). IHIT announced Monday (Aug. 22) that 25-year-old Bryce Dallas Campbell of Surrey has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Charges laid in July 30 double fatal shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park

“Surrey On Screen” is now showing at the Museum of Surrey. The exhibition showcases TV and film productions that were filmed in Surrey over the years. Pictured are press passes from the TV series Smallville along with Lois Lane’s “Rules of Reporting.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
‘Surrey On Screen’ opens at Museum of Surrey

Pop-up banner image