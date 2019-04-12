Skier sought after young person badly hurt on Grouse Mountain

North Vancouver RCMP say the youth suffered serious head injuries

North Vancouver Mounties are hoping to find a skier involved in an incident on Grouse Mountain that left a youth with head injuries.

Police gave few details, only saying an “incident” occurred between an unknown skier and the youth at 7 p.m. on March 30 on the run called The Cut.

The youth’s head injuries were first thought to be minor, but turned out to be serious enough to require a hospital visit. The young person is now recovering at home.

Police said Friday they’re asking the skier to come forward.

Anyone with video footage taken in that area of the mountain between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. that evening is also asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP.

The youth was wearing a white Adidas sweatshirt, a dark blue toque and tan-coloured pants.

